Jill: Cool through the weekend and then warming up next week

Dress for feels like temperatures in the 30s the rest of today.

High clouds may lead to a pretty sunset and so don’t forget to submit your photo view to us on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

The weekend starts off with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and areas of frost. Sunshine will help boost temperatures in the 50s on Saturday afternoon.

Thicker clouds return on Sunday and there is a slim chance for a passing shower or sprinkle otherwise dry. Temperatures rise to near 50 degrees. At night, there is a small chance for a passing flurry. Best chance is in Tennessee but northeast Alabama stands a small chance. I wouldn’t even be shocked to hear of a report of snow grains as far south as Birmingham on Sunday night. The low clouds could spit out tiny stuff but either way I don’t expect any road issues.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures warm back into the 60s for highs as early as Tuesday. Rain chances have shifted to Friday only. I do not see any major storm systems impacting us either. Pretty tame weather with subtle temperatures changes.

