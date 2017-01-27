Shelby County correctional treatment facility says state budget cuts leave half its beds empty

While Governor Bentley pitches his $800 million plan to build new mega-prisons in Alabama, a reentry facility in Columbiana wants people to know it has 400 empty beds where inmates could finish serving their sentences and better prepare to reenter society.

The Alabama Therapeutic Educational Facility (ATEF) opened in 2008 as a partnership between the Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and Community Education Centers, a private company that operates residential correctional treatment programs in 16 states.

Gary Hetzel was director of ATEF for several years and is now a regional director for Community Education Centers. He spent 25 years with ADOC, serving as warden for Donaldson Prison in Bessemer and Holman Prison in Atmore.

"In the past we have not done very good with providing the necessary resources and tools to allow offenders to go out and be productive citizens," said Hetzel.

"It's very important that a person leave this type of program with a new mindset making good choices," he added.

The facility can house 750 men and women, but right now only has 325 inmates. Hetzel said because of a state funding shortfall, ADOC has moved hundreds of inmates out of the program in the last few years. Hetzel said 225 men were removed from the facility in 2015 and 56 women were moved out in 2016.

An ADOC spokesman said budget cuts forced the agency to reduce funding to the legislatively-directed earmark of $3.8 million, which means the facility can only now accommodate 350 inmates. The spokesperson said the inmates removed from ATEF in 2015 and 2016 were brought back to other ADOC facilities.

"That's for the governor and the legislative people to decide," Hetzel said when asked about Governor Bentley's $800 million prison building plan.

"We just really want to let people know there are opportunities available and we'd like to be a good partner with the Department of Corrections in any way we can," he added.

Others at an ATEF media tour this week were more explicit in their opposition to the idea of building new prisons in Alabama.

"Mega-prisons amount to more punishment," said Scott Frye, a graduate of ATEF.

Frye referred to ADOC as "Alabama's Department of Punishment" and said Alabama prison inmates don't get the tools or the time to put a plan together for their release.

"We need more facilities like ATEF," he told the visitors before the tour.

"Would you rather have an angry, punished, more innovative criminal being released into society, or a more productive, reformed guy that has tools to change his life and become a better citizen?" he asked.

Hetzel said ADOC's classification division selects the prisoners who come to the program. The normal stay is six months and consists of substance abuse treatment, educational programs and vocational training, including plumbing, welding, carpentry and forklift driving. The inmates are housed in a residential setting, but they're not called inmates. Hetzel explained those in the program are called by their own names, part of ATEF's respectful environment that breaks down the culture of the prison system.

"The label, the stigma of inmate goes away," said Hetzel. "We try to treat them like real people."

Kerri Pruitt of the Dannon Project also spoke at the media event and raved about ATEF's success in preparing people for life outside incarceration.

"You're wasting time in prison doing nothing," said Pruitt. "The difference between a place like ATEF and a place like prison is that you've wasted time when you could have been here learning skills, acquiring trades and learning how to restore your life."

Prior to budget cuts, ADOC added additional funds from the department’s operational budget to provide ATEF services to more inmates, according to the spokesperson, Bob Horton.

"If in the future additional funds become available, ADOC will explore adding inmates to the ATEF program," said Horton.

