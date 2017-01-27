Gov. Bentley reveals Rebekah Mason traveled with Ala. delegation to presidential inauguration

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Tracking a band of developing showers west of I-65 that will reach the I-65 corridor by 1 p.m.More >>
FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Tracking a band of developing showers west of I-65 that will reach the I-65 corridor by 1 p.m.More >>
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for car break-ins Wednesday in neighborhood off Highway 69 South.More >>
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for car break-ins Wednesday in neighborhood off Highway 69 South.More >>
The Tuscaloosa City Council is moving forward with a proposal to charge impact fees on certain new developments in the city.More >>
The Tuscaloosa City Council is moving forward with a proposal to charge impact fees on certain new developments in the city.More >>
Hargrove Road is closed from 1st Avenue to Lenora Drive following a fatal one-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Hargrove Road is closed from 1st Avenue to Lenora Drive following a fatal one-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Strong gusts of winds moving across our area knocked several down trees and power lines Thursday morning.More >>
Strong gusts of winds moving across our area knocked several down trees and power lines Thursday morning.More >>