Birmingham PD responds to criticism regarding Pratt City search warrant

These photos were taken by neighbors and show police in heavy tactical gear and driving at least one armored vehicle. (Source: WBRC video)

This image was captured during surveillance operations at the home where the search warrants were executed , according to Sgt Shelton. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham police are responding to criticism about a search warrant execution in Pratt City Tuesday.

Chief A.C. Roper released surveillance pictures Friday morning, showing several young men holding what appears to be assault rifles.

Police say these men are part of a street gang and this evidence led them to execute search warrants at two homes on Third Street.

"These young men were violent prone that they could do some things to hurt the officers and the citizens," said Roper.

Swat teams showed up in bullet proof vests and armored vehicles Tuesday. People in the neighborhood said they felt like they had stepped out of their front doors into a war zone seeing all the equipment and heavy vehicles. But Chief Roper said they needed extra protection.

"So that way, if they started shooting, we could retreat behind the vehicle and have some type of protective covering," said Chief Roper.

But some people feel those measures were unnecessary.

Christi Farris says police searched her mother's home and used what she says was excessive force.

"They came into her home. They forced her to the ground with a gun to her back after being told she could not physically get on the ground," said Farris.

Eric Hall, the neighborhood association president for central Pratt City, says these actions have left a lot of people in the community scared.

"We do not need tanks in our community, helicopters flying over our community, we do not need police harassing our seniors in our community and no community deserves to be terrorized or put in fear because police claim they have the right to do that," said Hall.

Chief Roper confirms three people were arrested Tuesday but says that number could go up because this is an ongoing investigation.

