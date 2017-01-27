C-USA issues suspensions after UAB-Louisiana Tech brawl

Coach Robert Ehsan (center) and another staffer get between Hakeem Baxter and Jacobi Boykins. (Source: Down In Front Productions)

UAB's win over Lousiana Tech Thursday 79-70 night was tainted by a bench-clearing brawl.

The fight ended with La. Tech only having four players to finish the game.

The fight happened after UAB's Chris Cokely scored with six minutes left in the game.

The Blazer's Hakeem Baxter and Louisiana Tech's Jacobi Boykins were given flagrant technical fouls and were ejected for fighting. UAB's William Lee was not ejected but given a Class A technical foul.

Every player who left Louisiana Tech's bench was ejected. Four players from the UAB bench were thrown from the game as well.

Friday, Conference USA announced that Boykins and Baxter will be suspended for one game after the brawl.

C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said it appeared most of the people on the court during the fight were trying to break it up. She called the situation "unacceptable."

Blazers head coach Robert Ehsan issued this statement:

Hakeem Baxter plays the game with great emotion but last night he let his emotions get the best of him. Conference USA is a tremendous basketball league with great leadership and we respect the decision that the office has handed down. Hakeem and the entire UAB men’s basketball program will use this isolated incident as a learning experience to grow as individuals and as a collective unit. Last night’s situation overshadowed what was a great game between two very talented teams, and for that, we apologize to our university, our fans, the league office and Louisiana Tech.

