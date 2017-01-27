Colonial Pipeline CEO to retire

L-R: The spilled gasoline in September 2016 and the plume from the October explosion. (Source: Chuck Berry/Susan Walker)

Months after two spills and an explosion that killed two workers, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline is stepping down.

Tim Felt will retire effective January 31. He has said this was his decision.

"It has been a privilege to lead Colonial Pipeline over the past eight years. After careful thought and consideration, now is the right time for me to retire," Felt said. With an outstanding team in place to continue Colonial’s strong performance, the company is well-positioned for future success."

The company credits Felt with expanding the company during his eight year tenure but the last several months have been marked with serious problems and controversy in Alabama.

In September, a portion of the Colonial Pipeline leaked in Shelby County, spilling more than 250,000 gallons of gasoline.

Then, on October 31, an explosion occurred while a contractor's crew from Heflin was working on a Colonial line in the northern part of Shelby County. Five workers were injured and one man killed that day. A second worker passed away from his injuries within the next month.

John Somerhalder of AGL Resources has been named interim CEO.

