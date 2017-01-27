Hoover PD releases surveillance photos of designer purse theft

Hoover police are looking for the person seen on surveillance video stealing designer purses.

Police say the theft happened on December 6 at Von Maur. The video shows the man putting three Kate Spade purses worth $774 in a shopping bag and then leaving without paying.

The man is described as having dread locks and a thin beard. He was wearing prescription eye glasses, earrings, a black toboggan, dark pants and a jacket with a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hoover Detective Brad Fountain at (205) 444-7562.

