Zoo Crew: Groundhog Birmingham Bill

Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a new animal. Groundhog. Groundhogs are the largest members of the squirrel family. They are commonly found in the northeastern and central United States and Canada. All Alabamians want to know: will Birmingham Bill see his shadow or not? Join the Zoo at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 for the annual Groundhog Day prediction at the Birmingham Wildlife Stage and find out if we'll have six more weeks of winter. Don't miss a chance to play kid-friendly games, watch a special Wildlife Show and more. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.
