Jeh Jeh Live: Elevate the Stage

The BancorpSouth Elevate the Stage, an annual youth and collegiate gymnastics meet held at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, returns to Birmingham this weekend. Elevate features a weekend-long competition with over 1,000 youth gymnasts in attendance and a women's collegiate gymnastics meet between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. Tickets for the meet between Alabama and Auburn are available for purchase now through Ticketmaster. BancorpSouth's partnership with Elevate the Stage helps provide a unique gymnastics event for youth and collegiate gymnasts and fans. Elevate differs from traditional gymnastics meets because the competition is staged on podiums. The podiums are elevated platforms that are typically only used in championship events such as the Southeastern Conference, NCAA Championships or the Olympics. The BancorpSouth Elevate the Stage expands the opportunity for youth gymnasts across the Southeast to compete in a championship-caliber environment that they may not otherwise be able to experience. Additionally, the event showcases two of the top teams in collegiate gymnastics in a neutral-site competition that provides an exciting event for local gymnastics fans. The event features two philanthropic partners, Camp Smile-A-Mile and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. Children from both organizations will be given the opportunity to be a part of the college meet in January. Each organization will benefit from a portion of the event's sponsorships and ticket sales. Birmingham-based sports marketing and event management company Knight Eady will manage Elevate the Stage. Over 1,000 youth gymnasts are expected to participate in 2017 Elevate the Stage meet, which attracts gyms from across the southeast. An additional 7,000 fans are projected to attend the college meet between Alabama and Auburn. For more information about the Elevate the Stage event, visit www.elevatethestage.com.

