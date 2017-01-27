Celebrities aren't exactly pouring out of Jacksonville, Florida but that's only made Roland Powell's grind more ferocious. Proclaiming himself "Lil Duval" after the county from which he hails, he has literally put his home turf on his back as he touches every nook and cranny available with his special brand of humor. The Stalker's Anthem received even more notoriety when Lil Duval began appearing on BET's ComicView in 2004. For three seasons, Jacksonville, Florida's number one class clown kept the ComicView audiences in stitches with this and other routines. A forever hustler, Lil Duval stayed on the road, slanging his brand of humor. Along the way, he also released two underground comedy DVDs: Dat Boy Funny and Put Your Hands on Me. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.