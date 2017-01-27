Changes in peanut allergy advice

In a significant reversal from past advice, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued new national health guidelines* this month calling for parents to give their children foods containing peanuts early and often, starting when they are infants, as a way to help avoid life-threatening peanut allergies. Now that the guidelines are out, many parents will have questions and may be fearful of introducing peanuts to their infants and younger children at home. To explain these new recommendations for preventing peanut allergy, Dr. Shahzad Mustafa, MD, Medical Advisory Board Chair of the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team and a leading allergist, joined us to explain! He shared ways to give your child the right dose of peanut protein recommended by experts to prevent allergy with confidence. For more information visit www.peanutallergyfacts.org.

