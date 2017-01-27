Good Day Alabama: Jan. 27, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

BUSINESS HEADLINES - Mike talked with Brent Godwin from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed the challenges that come with growth in downtown Birmingham. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

PEANUT ALLERGIES - In a significant reversal from past advice, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued new national health guidelines* this month calling for parents to give their children foods containing peanuts early and often, starting when they are infants, as a way to help avoid life-threatening peanut allergies. Now that the guidelines are out, many parents will have questions and may be fearful of introducing peanuts to their infants and younger children at home. To explain these new recommendations for prevent peanut allergy, Dr. Shahzad Mustafa, MD, Medical Advisory Board Chair of the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team and a leading allergist, joined us to explain! He shared ways to give your child the right dose of peanut protein recommended by experts to prevent allergy with confidence. For more information visit www.peanutallergyfacts.org.

COMEDIAN - Celebrities aren't exactly pouring out of Jacksonville, Florida but that's only made Roland Powell's grind more ferocious. Proclaiming himself "Lil Duval" after the county from which he hails, he has literally put his home turf on his back as he touches every nook and cranny available with his special brand of humor. The Stalker's Anthem received even more notoriety when Lil Duval began appearing on BET's ComicView in 2004. For three seasons, Jacksonville, Florida's number one class clown kept the ComicView audiences in stitches with this and other routines. A forever hustler, Lil Duval stayed on the road, slanging his brand of humor. Along the way, he also released two underground comedy DVDs: Dat Boy Funny and Put Your Hands on Me. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

JEH JEH LIVE - The BancorpSouth Elevate the Stage, an annual youth and collegiate gymnastics meet held at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, returns to Birmingham this weekend. Elevate features a weekend long competition with over 1,000 youth gymnasts in attendance and a women's collegiate gymnastics meet between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. Tickets for the meet between Alabama and Auburn are available for purchase now through Ticketmaster. BancorpSouth's partnership with Elevate the Stage helps provide a unique gymnastics event for youth and collegiate gymnasts and fans. Elevate differs from traditional gymnastics meets, because the competition is staged on podiums. The podiums are elevated platforms that are typically only used in championship events such as the Southeastern Conference, NCAA Championships or the Olympics. The BancorpSouth Elevate the Stage expands the opportunity for youth gymnasts across the Southeast to compete in a championship-caliber environment that they may not otherwise be able to experience. Additionally, the event showcases two of the top teams in collegiate gymnastics in a neutral-site competition that provides an exciting event for local gymnastics fans. The event features two philanthropic partners, Camp Smile-A-Mile and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. Children from both organizations will be given the opportunity to be a part of the college meet in January. Each organization will benefit from a portion of the event's sponsorships and ticket sales. Birmingham-based sports marketing and event management company Knight Eady will manage Elevate the Stage. Over 1,000 youth gymnasts are expected to participate in the 2017 Elevate the Stage meet, which attracts gyms from across the southeast. An additional 7,000 fans are projected to attend the college meet between Alabama and Auburn. For more information about the Elevate the Stage event, visit www.elevatethestage.com.

ZOO CREW - Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a new animal. Groundhog. Groundhogs are the largest members of the squirrel family. They are commonly found in the northeastern and central United States and Canada. All Alabamians want to know: will Birmingham Bill see his shadow or not? Join the Zoo at 10am on Thursday, February 2 for the annual Groundhog Day prediction at the Birmingham Wildlife Stage and find out if we'll have six more weeks of winter. Don't miss a chance to play kid-friendly games, watch a special Wildlife Show and more. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

UAB FOOTBALL HELMETS - Kathy Nugent with the Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at UAB joined us to discuss new helmet technology. Tackling the concussion crisis in football is at the forefront of sports safety research and development. Through a new partnership, VICIS and the University of Alabama at Birmingham — which have each made major strides in developing next generation football helmets in recent years — are combining expertise and intellectual property to bring more effective helmets to the market. With industry-leading experts in both engineering and medicine committed to promoting safety in sports, UAB researchers and physicians have advanced a multidisciplinary effort that reaches from basic science labs to large clinical studies to address traumatic brain injury. Initiatives include those of the UAB Sports Medicine Concussion Clinic at Children's of Alabama, UAB's Vestibular and Oculomotor Research Laboratory that conducts research to identify markers of concussion in athletes, and the UAB School of Engineering, where football helmets can be tested against forces that can cause concussions and where design of better materials for football helmets are being advanced.