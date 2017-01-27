Jill: Winter temperatures persist through the weekend

Cooler than normal temperatures persist through the rest of Friday and highs will generally be in the middle and upper 40s.

There will be a few spots that reach 50 degrees, especially south of I-20. Sunshine will be abundant!

A few clouds tonight, light winds, lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees and areas of frost.

The sky turns partly sunny by Saturday afternoon, breezy and high temperatures right around normal. Normal high is 54 degrees.

On Sunday, skies turn mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance for a shower or sprinkle. Far northeast Alabama stands the chance of seeing flurries or a few snow showers during the evening hours. There is a small chance that northern Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties may see flurries too.

Ice crystals in the clouds will be close to the surface on Sunday night into Monday and so anywhere there are low clouds, a few snow grains may fall from them.

I DO NOT expect any road impacts from whatever might fall. The chance of even seeing a few flakes is very low at this time.

NEXT WEEK: A warmer temperature pattern unfolds starting on Tuesday. Highs in the 60s look likely between Tuesday and Friday now. A front late Wednesday into Thursday brings slightly cooler air southward during the morning hours and then lifts back northward. We may see it push back south on Friday which would increase the chance for showers.

We'll be tracking chilly temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon!.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.