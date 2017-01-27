University of Alabama Police Department honored for response in credit union hostage situation

The Black Warrior River Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) honored the University of Alabama Police Department Friday with the Distinguished Service Certificate.

The Chapter President thanked police for their response to the Jan. 10 hostage incident at Alabama Credit Union during a bank robbery which ended peacefully.

“And the employees of the credit union also, no police officers were injured either. That speaks volumes for their thinking that they received in providing that service to the community," said David Jones.

The Chapter also plans to recognize the other police agencies that responded to the hostage situation.

