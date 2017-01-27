Beef Tips served over Rice Pilaf - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Beef Tips served over Rice Pilaf

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Ingredients:

6 ounce Ribeye steak diced 
1 cup mushrooms diced 
½ cup yellow squash diced 
½ cup zucchini squash diced 
¼ cup carrots diced 
¼ cup bell peppers diced 
½ cup onions diced 
1 cup rice cooked 
Teriyaki sauce to taste 
Olive oil 
Soy sauce to taste 
Salt-and-pepper to taste

Directions:

Season steak tips with Soy sauce, Salt and pepper.
Heat sauté pan Add oil, half of  the onions and steak and sauté 2-3 minutes.
Heat a Second sauté pan add oil, onions, Bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and mushrooms.
Sauté 2 to 3 minutes and rice seasoning and soy sauce. Sauté 4 – 5 minutes. 
Place rice pilaf on plate place steak tips on top of the rice and top steak tips with teriyaki sauce.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly