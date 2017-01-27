Beef Tips served over Rice Pilaf

Ingredients:

6 ounce Ribeye steak diced

1 cup mushrooms diced

½ cup yellow squash diced

½ cup zucchini squash diced

¼ cup carrots diced

¼ cup bell peppers diced

½ cup onions diced

1 cup rice cooked

Teriyaki sauce to taste

Olive oil

Soy sauce to taste

Salt-and-pepper to taste

Directions:

Season steak tips with Soy sauce, Salt and pepper.

Heat sauté pan Add oil, half of the onions and steak and sauté 2-3 minutes.

Heat a Second sauté pan add oil, onions, Bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and mushrooms.

Sauté 2 to 3 minutes and rice seasoning and soy sauce. Sauté 4 – 5 minutes.

Place rice pilaf on plate place steak tips on top of the rice and top steak tips with teriyaki sauce.

