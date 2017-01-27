Beef Tips served over Rice Pilaf

Ingredients:
6 ounce Ribeye steak diced
1 cup mushrooms diced
½ cup yellow squash diced
½ cup zucchini squash diced
¼ cup carrots diced
¼ cup bell peppers diced
½ cup onions diced
1 cup rice cooked
Teriyaki sauce to taste
Olive oil
Soy sauce to taste
Salt-and-pepper to taste
Directions:
Season steak tips with Soy sauce, Salt and pepper.
Heat sauté pan Add oil, half of the onions and steak and sauté 2-3 minutes.
Heat a Second sauté pan add oil, onions, Bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and mushrooms.
Sauté 2 to 3 minutes and rice seasoning and soy sauce. Sauté 4 – 5 minutes.
Place rice pilaf on plate place steak tips on top of the rice and top steak tips with teriyaki sauce.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.