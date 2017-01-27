EXCLUSIVE: Mother gives birth on the side of the interstate in Irondale

A Pell City mom got a big surprise when her new baby came on the side of a Jefferson County interstate early Friday morning.

Jacquelyne Willson, 19, was on her way to Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham with her mother when she felt the baby coming.

The two pulled over on I-20 westbound right before I-459 in Irondale, and the woman gave birth to a 6-pound baby girl named Freya Lynn Wilson.

Wilson's husband is stationed in Lawton, Oklahoma with the military and is making plans to get back to meet his new daughter.

Both the mother and baby are doing fine.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.