Man, 39, found shot to death in Ensley

A homicide is under investigation in Ensley.
Birmingham police say Decarlos Jordan, 39, was found shot multiple times on Thursday just before 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Court I.
Investigators say Jordan was shot as he was leaving a friend's house. A witness says he did not see anyone running from the scene.
Police say this was not a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
