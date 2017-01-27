Mickey: Colder temperatures through the weekend

It's cold out there this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20s to 30s. But even in a few areas where temperatures are above freezing, the wind chills make it feel like freezing cold air.

We are looking at another beautiful winter day in Alabama. It's weird, it's like it just became winter again. Highs and lows are expected to be fairly close to normal for this time of the year. Under mostly sunny skies, look for highs in the upper 40s with west winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows near 31 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We head into the weekend with more sunshine on tap for Saturday. Highs should be only a tad bit warmer tomorrow, in the low 50s with lows near 33.

On Sunday a little bit of moisture may try to make it into north Alabama in the form of some light rain showers, possibly transitioning to snow flurries in the afternoon to evening hours. No accumulation is expected.

We begin our new workweek under continued cool and dry conditions for next Monday into Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday morning show a slight chance of showers at this point.

Friday afternoon into Saturday look to be dry.

Long range models show another rainmaker could push through on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.