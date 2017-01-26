Despite uncertain future, Mayor Bell asks people to sign up for Obamacare

The Affordable Care Act's future is up in the air.

Donald Trump has already taken steps to repeal it.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell is asking people to sign up for it if they still need health care coverage. He says this is vital for the city of Birmingham.

Mayor Bell is not only asking citizens of Birmingham to do this but all Alabamians who could possibly travel to Birmingham to go to the hospital.

Mayor Bell says thousands of people in Birmingham have already signed up but there are still people with no coverage at all. He says while President Trump is working to do away with Obamacare, it is still in place and available for people.

"The healthcare is needed. Hospitals like Children's of Alabama in Birmingham serve kids from all over this state regardless of their income level is dependent on the healthcare act to make sure those individuals are covered,"

He says without someone filling in the financial gap, hospitals could be faced with not being able to treat people that are not covered.

The last day to sign up is Jan. 31.

