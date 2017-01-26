Exclusive look at new Loveman Village development

After 60 years, Loveman Village is about to be redeveloped. Now, we know what the new Loveman Village will look like.

Several units in the village are already empty with boarded up windows and that is actually a good sign. Birmingham's Housing Authority is moving forward with the redevelopment process.

But here is what it will look like: The first phase of financing for the $80 million redevelopment project should start in a few months. The construction will happen in phases to help make it a smooth transition for the 224 people still living there.

Joseph Bryant is the spokesperson for Birmingham Housing Authority and he says several nearby residents and city leaders played a role in figuring out what the development would look like.

"Each separate unit will have its own personality and characteristics, architectural characteristics. We are trying to pull from some of the historic elements of the historic Munger Avenue neighborhood which is right nearby," Bryant explained.

As of the right now, the plan is to break ground in August.

