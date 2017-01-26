Owner of gun found in park near school apologizes on Facebook - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Owner of gun found in park near school apologizes on Facebook

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A bluff park man who left a gun in a park bathroom apologizes on Facebook.

Jason Rose says he makes no excuses for the mistake and says he learned his lesson. He says his children use that park and he is thankful no one was hurt.

A student found the gun at the park near Shades Mountain Elementary School in Hoover.

Police say no charges will be filed.

