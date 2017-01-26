Group pushing for cemetery board in Birmingham takes fight to Mo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Group pushing for cemetery board in Birmingham takes fight to Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

People in Birmingham upset about the condition of some cemeteries took those complaints to Montgomery Thursday.

Many of the complaints focused on Zion Memorial Gardens on Huffman Road.

One proposal would create a five-member cemetery board in Jefferson County. The board - appointed by lawmakers - would field cemetery complaints and have the power to make sure valid concerns are handled.

