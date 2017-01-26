J-P: Expect a cool, mainly dry forecast

The weather Friday morning will have you searching the closet for the jacket again.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 30s with a few places dipping into the upper 20s. Mostly clear skies are expected areawide. Temperatures Friday will reach near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

After sunset, temperatures again will fall into the lower 30s with mostly clear skies across the area. There may be just enough moisture for some patchy front Saturday morning. Saturday should be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds are expected on Sunday with again cool temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s with only a small chance of rain during the late afternoon/evening. It is possible we could see a few wet snowflakes in the northern portion of our viewing area including Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties.

No accumulation or travel issues are expected.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.