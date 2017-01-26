Woman recants rape allegation after police watch body cam video

Birmingham police say body camera footage debunked a woman's claim she had been raped by an officer during an arrest.

Police charged 46-year-old Venita Kimber on Thursday, Jan. 26 with making a false report to law enforcement authority.

The original arrest stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the 6000 block of Ivy Street. Witnesses told police a woman struck three parked cars and a light pole prior to driving off in a red Dodge Avenger.

Officers found the car parked in a nearby driveway.

In the presence of witnesses, officers removed the suspect from the car and took her to the back seat of a patrol car. Kimber was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

She was taken to UAB Hospital where, police say, she told a nurse she had been raped by an officer while at the scene. A rape kit was performed after the suspect was taken to SANE.

Detectives later interviewed Kimber at the administrative building and police say she doubled down on the rape allegation.

When police told her what the body camera and in-car recording software captured, police say she came clean.

"The video revealed the officer escorted the defendant from the patrol car and placed her under arrest for DUI, police wrote on the department's Facebook page.

"When presented with these facts, the defendant admitted she lied, and that at no time did the officer forced her to have oral sex. The defendant stated that she was mad because she was going to jail, and made the allegations up."

