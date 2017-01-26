Gadsden City cheerleader asks Special Olympian to prom in viral video

A special prom-posal in Gadsden is going viral on social media.

Earlier this week, Gadsden City High School cheerleader Kelcie Shaw publicly asked her friend, Special Olympics athlete David Hodges, to go to the prom with her.

Cell phone video of the sweet moment in Gadsden City's gym, surprised the couple by going viral. But both were caught up in the moment.

"I didn't know it was going to happen, I felt happy actually doing it," Hodges explained.

Cheerleader asks special needs athlete, in Gadsden City "prom-posal" that goes viral #WBRC pic.twitter.com/2G1GjdbXff — Dixon Hayes (@fox6dixonhayes) January 26, 2017

"My heart is, like, really warm for special needs kids and when I met him, he was just really different. Like, I've never had that kind of bond with somebody like, like, with any other special needs kids," Shaw said.

Shaw said a hug from her friend David is usually the highlight of her day.

David, by the way, was named Alabama's Special Olympics Athlete of the year and specializes in basketball, swimming and track.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.