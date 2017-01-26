Thief returns shoes stolen from porch after man posts video on social media

Timothy McWilliams, of Fultondale, posted the video on social media of a man who got out of a white Cadillac and stole his 12-year-old son's tennis shoes.

The shoes and been delivered and left on his front porch.

"Just like any hard-working person, you feel violated cause you had a somebody you don't even know come on your property and take something you worked hard for," McWilliams said.

News spread throughout the neighborhood. Someone knows the thief and the package suddenly reappeared.

McWilliams suggest everyone should have surveillance cameras.

"I want to do everything I can to protect my family. That gives me some sort of comfort," McWilliams said.

While his son's shoes have been returned McWilliams still wants the thief brought to justice.

"Because he came on my property, took something that didn't belong to him, it's got to stop. We have been having problems like that in the neighborhood for a while now," McWilliams explained.

