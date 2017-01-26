Jefferson County discrimination case could be coming to an end

Jefferson County leaders can see the end of a three decade old racial and sexual discrimination case.

"I don't expect it will reach or obtain its 39th birthday," Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President, said.

Stephens is referring to the 35-year consent decree the county has been under. In the past the county was criticized in federal court for dragging its feet and failing to hire more diverse staff to include women and African-Americans. Stephens says that is going to change.

"We want our labor to replicate it's citizenry. We want to be finally and once and for all colorblind in Jefferson County," Stephens said.

Court appointed receiver Lorren Oliver is expected to present a report by June to show new standards and reviews of hiring and promotion practices. Oliver leaves as receiver. The county will be monitored for a few years to be sure it's abiding by fair standards. Stephens says the case has dragged on too long costing taxpayers millions.

"The legal fees were over $50 million with $10 million worth of travel and documents. The cost to the county has been tremendous and overwhelming," Stephens said.

During the monitoring period the court will look closely to see if the county continues to hire African-Americans and women in a fair and non-discriminatory fashion. If not, Stephens says the case and the cost will continue.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.