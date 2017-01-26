Federal court commends Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for diverse hiring under consent decree

Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale's office is under a federal consent decree. As part of that decree, Hale has been directed to increase number of African-Americans and women in his office.

"We have converted the office of sheriff from a white male sheriff's office to one attempting every day with hiring and promotions to reflect the community," Hale said.

Hale was credited for developing a fair hiring and promotion system.

However, Hale says adding female deputies has been a problem because of the tough physical standards required by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

"What we've been doing at the office of sheriff. We have been letting our candidates know what is expected of them. Hiring them anyway. Helping them achieve those goals,” Hale said.

Thursday, a federal judge asked an attorney for the U.S. Justice Department to consider filing a discrimination suit against the standards and training commission.

Hale provides extra training for the women to pass the test. Sheiff Hale says he is committed to hiring more women and African-Americans because that is the right thing to do.

"It's why we don't have a Ferguson, Missouri, why we don't have a Baltimore. Why we don't have a Houston. When there is diversity in your office bad perception and prejudice can't go anywhere," he said.

Attorneys for Hale plan to file with federal Judge Lynwood Smith in about two weeks to remove the federal consent decree from the sheriff’s office.

The Jefferson County Commission hopes the same decree will also be lifted from the county personnel board soon.

