Better Business Bureau takes hundreds of complaints a year about AL car dealerships

"I was driving it to work and it cut off," Derrick Naylor said about his car. "I was actually stranded at work."

Naylor says that was three months after buying a used car last year from a dealership in Tuscaloosa, a 2000 Ford Focus which he says had a dealer's warranty.

"I took it back and he swore that he could fix it, never fixed it," said Naylor. "I told him, 'If you can't fix it, I don't need it.'"

"Auto dealers are always in our top ten in terms of complaints we get, " David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama explained.

He says last year, consumers filed 425 complaints about new and used dealerships.

The No. 1 complaint is about repair issues.

The No. 2 complaint is sales practice issues.

"Many people have had an experience walking on a lot and what was promised was not what was delivered," said Smitherman.

No. 3 involves product issues.

"Sometimes people get that vehicle home and go, 'You know, this isn't what I thought it would be,'" said Smitherman.

And No. 4 on the list is customer service issues. Smitherman says before buy, do your research.

"You sign on the bottom line often times there are very slim ways to get out of it," said Smitherman.

You can go to BBB.org and look up the dealership to see what kind of complaints people have filed. At the same time, Smitherman also says don't necessarily use the site to judge a business.

"Any business can have a complaint it doesn't mean they're a bad business," said Smitherman. "It's the way they respond to the complaint and want to try to satisfy the consumer."

