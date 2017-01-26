President: Talladega College to reap long-term benefits of inauguration performance

The president of Talladega College says the band's appearance in the Trump Inauguration will have a long-term impact on the school.

In his first news conference since the trip to Washington last week, President Billy Hawkins says the band got a much-deserved national spotlight and his students received valuable experiences.

He says the GoFundMe account has now raised $770,000 and plans to keep the account open for awhile.

"Someone said at a meeting this morning, that if you don't know Talladega College or know where Talladega College is located, folks know about us now," Billy Hawkins said.

"Twenty, 30 years down the line, you could say, 'hey, I did this for my college, I did this for my alma mater,'" Manasass Sanks explained.

Hawkins says the school has received checks from 14,000 people in every state in the union.

He says the money will be used at least in part for band scholarships.

