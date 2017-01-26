Oxford police identify TN man killed in officer-involved shooting

Oxford Police have identified the Tennessee man shot and killed Wednesday after they say he tried to run over several officers.
Chief Bill Partridge identified the man 37-year-old Micah Randall Lambert of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Lambert was wanted for aggravated assault against police officers in Knoxville.
Partridge says a semi-automatic nine millimeter pistol was found in his car, similar to a law enforcement weapon.
Lambert was in a brief pursuit with Heflin officers on I-20 when he exited in Oxford. He ended up in the parking lot of a Starbucks where witnesses say he gunned his vehicle with three officers in his path. The officers opened fire, killing Lambert.
