Cullman Co. deputies say child abuse suspect has turned herself - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Cullman Co. deputies say child abuse suspect has turned herself in

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Deputies in Cullman County say a woman wanted on a felony child abuse warrant has turned herself in.

Investigators posted on Facebook Thursday, asking for help in locating Latasha Brooke Weeks.

No further details were released at this time.

