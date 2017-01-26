Jill: You'll want to wear the winter coat through the weekend

Temperatures reach the 50s today but colder air will settle in overnight and temperatures d rop into the 20s and lower 30s.

Even cooler air settles in on Friday and high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

A FIRST ALERT for a widespread frost on Saturday morning. Temperatures start off most places in the upper 20s and winds will be light and the sky will be clear.

Temperatures will once again be running close to normal or if not slightly below through the weekend. Normal high is in the lower 50s and normal low is in the lower 30s.

I'm also issuing a FIRST ALERT for a minor chance for a rain/snow mix on Sunday.

We have been watching model data for days now which flipped flopped many times regarding the chance for snow showers on Sunday. The past few runs of data continue to show the chance but I don’t see this as a “buy milk and bread” set up.

There is only a little moisture going to be present on Sunday evening and most of it will be across north Alabama. I’m adding in a 20 percent chance for rain/snow showers area wide and a 40 percent chance for rain and snow showers north and northeast. The greatest chance sets up from Winston to Cullman to Blount to Etowah to Cleburne counties at this time.

We will continue to adjust this forecast as we get new data and confidence grows. If you miss the mild air don't fret. Warmer temps are on the way next week.

