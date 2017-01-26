Weaver police arrest Anniston man on rape, kidnapping charges of female minor

Weaver police have arrested and charged an Anniston man after they say he stole a female minor's vehicle and raped her on Jan. 23.

Police say that Isaac Caldwell, 24, is being held on a $3 million bond for charges of rape first degree, burglary first degree and kidnapping in the second degree.

Officers were called around 8:47 a.m. Jan. 23 about a vehicle theft and sexual assault. Caldwell was taken into custody the same day and the victim's vehicle was also recovered.

Investigators say the victim received medical treatment and has been released from the hospital.

Caldwell is scheduled to appear in court on February 27.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.