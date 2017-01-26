ALDOT to hold public meeting Thursday about road work in Tuscaloosa

Thursday evening, people in Tuscaloosa can get a closer look at plans that could improve traffic in one of that area's most congested intersections.

Rush hour traffic at the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Highway 69 South has been a problem spot for years.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is unveiling plans for a bridge they hope will solve the issue.

The general plan is to install a bridge over the intersection to allow Alabama Highway 69 traffic to pass through without stopping.

Thursday's meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hillcrest High School.

Work could start as early as this fall. It's expected to take up to two and a half years.

