App developer donates signs marking safe places for purchase meet-ups

OfferUp is an online marketplace to buy and sell goods and they are working with Birmingham police to make purchase meet-ups safer.

The company donated signs that police have placed at two different police stations to help keep residents safe when they meet to pick up something they bought online.

The first is at police headquarters at 1710 1st Avenue North and the other is at the West Precinct located at 2236 47th Street Ensley.

