Sky Castle's Roasted Beet Salad

Ingredients: 

1 lb beets 
1/2 cup candied pecans 
1 bunch mixed greens
1/2 cup goat cheese 
1/2 orange supremes 
2 tbsp brown butter vinaigrette 

Directions:

Season beets with salt & pepper
Place in a roasting pan with 1 inch of water 
Roast on 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes or until a knife easily pierces beets
Let cool, peel & slice thin on a mandolin
Garnish with Goat cheese, candied pecans, orange supremes
Top with brown butter vinaigrette

