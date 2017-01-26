Sky Castle's Roasted Beet Salad

Ingredients:
1 lb beets
1/2 cup candied pecans
1 bunch mixed greens
1/2 cup goat cheese
1/2 orange supremes
2 tbsp brown butter vinaigrette
Directions:
Season beets with salt & pepper
Place in a roasting pan with 1 inch of water
Roast on 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes or until a knife easily pierces beets
Let cool, peel & slice thin on a mandolin
Garnish with Goat cheese, candied pecans, orange supremes
Top with brown butter vinaigrette
