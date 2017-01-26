Sky Castle's Roasted Beet Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb beets

1/2 cup candied pecans

1 bunch mixed greens

1/2 cup goat cheese

1/2 orange supremes

2 tbsp brown butter vinaigrette

Directions:

Season beets with salt & pepper

Place in a roasting pan with 1 inch of water

Roast on 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes or until a knife easily pierces beets

Let cool, peel & slice thin on a mandolin

Garnish with Goat cheese, candied pecans, orange supremes

Top with brown butter vinaigrette

