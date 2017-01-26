UAB Football announces 2017 schedule

The following is from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Athletics Department:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Six games against teams that were bowl eligible last season and six home games at Legion Field highlight UAB Football’s triumphant return to the field in 2017.

The Blazers are set to compete in the C-USA West and will vie for divisional supremacy against Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Southern Miss, Rice, UTEP and UTSA.

“Returning as full Conference USA participants in 2017 presents our program with a great challenge because this league has proven it can compete with anyone in the nation,” said head coach Bill Clark. “Having our full 12-game slate brings UAB and the city of Birmingham one step closer to what will be an unforgettable season.”

UAB’s historic first game back on the gridiron is set for Sept. 2 against in-state foe Alabama A&M at Legion Field. This will be the second all-time meeting between the Blazers and the Bulldogs with UAB winning the only other matchup 41-14 in 2014.

The following week, Sept. 9, UAB plays its first road game since Nov. 29, 2014 when the Blazers visit Ball State. This game marks UAB’s first-ever contest against a MAC opponent.

The Blazers return home to host Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16, and then play their first C-USA league game the following weekend on the road at North Texas (Sept. 23).

After North Texas, UAB has two weeks to prepare for the reigning C-USA West Division champs Louisiana Tech. That contest on Oct. 7 is UAB’s first conference home game.

The Blazers then play back-to-back C-USA East Division opponents with a home contest vs. Middle Tennessee (Oct. 14) followed by a road game at Charlotte (Oct. 21). The Blue Raiders finished 2016 at 8-5 overall while the 49ers were 4-8.

A rivalry game at Southern Miss is slated for Oct. 28 in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles are UAB’s most common opponent in program history (15 games) and the last time the two teams met the Blazers were victorious 45-24 in their final game of 2014.

UAB welcomes the Rice Owls to Birmingham on Nov. 4, followed by a trip to San Antonio on Nov. 11 to face UTSA.

It is then to The Swamp on Nov. 18 to face reigning SEC East Champion Florida in UAB’s final non-conference game of the season. The Gators finished 2016 ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll with a 9-4 record and defeated Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl.

The final regular season game of 2017 comes at home on Nov. 25 against UTEP.

Season tickets for the 2017 season are on sale now by clicking here. Fans can also fill out a season ticket intent form and will be contacted by the UAB Athletics Ticket Office in the upcoming weeks.

Tickets for the 2017 season will be allocated following the April 1 request deadline based on a Blazer Boosters Priority Point System. For more information, call the ticket office at (205) 975-UAB1.

SEPTEMBER 2 – ALABAMA A&M

2016: Finished 4-7 overall

Series History: UAB leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 13, 2014 – UAB 41-14

SEPTEMBER 9 – AT BALL STATE

2016: Finished 4-8 overall

Series History: First Meeting

SEPTEMBER 16 – COASTAL CAROLINA

2016: Finished 10-2 overall; Joining Sun Belt in 2017

Series History: First Meeting

SEPTEMBER 23 – AT NORTH TEXAS*

2016: Finished 5-8 overall; Lost to Army 38-31 in Heart of Dallas Bowl

Series History: UAB leads 2-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 11, 2014 – UAB 56-21

SEPTEMBER 30 – BYE

OCTOBER 7 – LOUISIANA TECH*

2016: Finished 9-5 overall; C-USA West Champs; Defeated Navy 48-45 in Armed Forces Bowl

Series History: LT leads 5-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 8, 2014 – LT 40-24

OCTOBER 14 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE*

2016: Finished 8-5 overall; Lost to Hawaii 52-35 in Hawaii Bowl

Series History: MT leads 3-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 18, 2014 – MT 34-22

OCTOBER 21 – AT CHARLOTTE*

2016: Finished 4-8 overall

Series History: First Meeting

OCTOBER 28 – AT SOUTHERN MISS*

2016: Finished 7-6 overall; Defeated ULL 28-21 in New Orleans Bowl

Series History: USM Leads 10-5

Last Meeting: Nov. 29, 2014 – UAB 45-24

NOVEMBER 4 – RICE*

2016: Finished 3-9

Series History: Rice leads 3-2

Last Meeting: Nov. 21, 2013 – Rice 37-34

NOVEMBER 11 – AT UTSA*

2016: Finished 6-7 overall; Lost to New Mexico 23-20 in New Mexico Bowl

Series History: UTSA leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2013 – UTSA 52-31

NOVEMBER 18 – AT FLORIDA

2016: Finished 9-4 overall, SEC East Champs; Defeated Iowa 30-3 in Outback Bowl

Series History: Florida leads 2-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 10, 2011 – Florida 39-0

NOVEMBER 25 – UTEP*

2016: Finished 4-8 overall

Series History: UAB leads 3-1

Last Meeting: Oct. 16, 2010 – UAB 21-6

*Message to the league from the C-USA Office: “It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television.”