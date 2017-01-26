Editorial: Lifesaving lessons

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017:

Late last year, an analysis of accidental shootings of minors was conducted by the USA TODAY and the Associated Press and the results were startling. During the first six months of 2016, one child was killed every other day due to the mishandling of a gun. Alabama, according to one source, ranks 11th nationally in accidental shootings involving children.

Twenty-seven states and Washington, D.C. have enacted child access prevention laws which imposes at the highest level criminal liability when a minor gains access to a negligently stored firearm. Currently, Alabama has no laws that would prevent a child’s access to firearms, according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

As a young boy, I grew up in a home with handguns and rifles. I was told in no uncertain terms that I should never handle any of them unless I was with my father. I listened and no potential for danger ever presented itself. The issue is not all children listen and not all parents have taken the necessary time to secure and teach their children about gun safety.

So today, if you have children at home and you own guns, double check to make sure your weapons are secured and, if you haven’t done so, spend whatever time is necessary to teach your kids about gun safety and gun respect. It’s that important and could save their lives.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call 205-583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.