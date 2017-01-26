DA identifies mother, daughter killed in Moundville by mother's estranged boyfriend

Moundville police are investigating the homicides of a mother and daughter in the 100 block of Market Street.

Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks tells us the mother and daughter were shot and killed by the mother's estranged boyfriend. Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson has identified the mother as Paige Ray Mitchell and her daughter as Kaci Mitchell.

Police have identified the shooter as Brad Gray.

Authorities say two Mitchell's other daughters discovered the bodies when they came downstairs this morning. The two girls called relatives, who then notified police. Banks says the two younger children were not injured in this case.

Banks says the Gray left the home following the shootings, went to his residence in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue and shot himself in the head.

As of 5 p.m., police said Gray is still alive and being treated at DCH in Tuscaloosa with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Brad Gray has two domestic violence charges against Paige Mitchell. In a 2015 case, Gray was accused of threatening to kill Mitchell. DA Jackson says Gray was convicted of that charge and received a suspended sentence.

Hale County Sheriff's deputies and state troopers are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.