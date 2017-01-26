Jill: Winter temperatures make a comeback for a while

Temperatures continue to slowly rise and will plateau in the 50s, however the breeze will make it feel like it’s in the 40s so dress accordingly.

Colder air will settle in overnight and temperatures d rop into the 20s and lower 30s.

The week comes to an end with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees and we will see scattered clouds and breezy conditions again.

The winds will die down by Saturday morning and temperatures most places fall into the 20s. A FIRST ALERT for a widespread frost!

Temperatures will once again be running close to normal or if not slightly below through the weekend.

We have been watching model data for days now which has shown and then removed the chance for snow showers on Sunday. The past few runs of data continue to show the chance and so I’m bumping up the chance on Sunday. I don’t see this as a “buy milk and bread” set up yet. There is only a little moisture going to be present on Sunday evening and most of it will be across north Alabama. I’m adding in a 20% chance for rain/snow showers area wide and a 40% chance for rain and snow showers north and northeast. Greatest chance sets up from Winston to Cullman to Blount to Etowah to Cleburne counties at this time. We will continue to adjust this forecast as we get new data and confidence grows. FIRST ALERT for this minor wintry precipitation chance.

If you miss the mild air then you’ll enjoy next Tuesday and Wednesday when we warm back into the lower 60s.

