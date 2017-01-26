Register today for the Coming Back Stronger Men's Conference this weekend at Fullness Christian Fellowship - 2575 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, AL 35216. Rebounding from failure and loss is possible. The Coming Back Stronger Men's Conference will give you street-level, real-world Biblical encouragement to come back even stronger from life's defeats. Nationally known speakers will headline conference - Stephen Brown, David Zahl, and Dudley Hall. For more information, visit www.comingbackstronger.com.
