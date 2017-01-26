The Alabama Symphony's "American Rhapsody: A Festival of American Music and Art!" The festival includes two weekends of ASO Masterworks concerts, Carlos Conducts Copland 3 and Gershwin's An American in Paris along with art pairings with the Birmingham Museum of Art. Pairing each musical composition in the Festival with a work from the BMA's collection, Izcaray and Boettcher will discuss the fascinating and sometimes surprising relationships between music and art, and the composers and artists who create them. Tickets are on sale now. Call 205-975-2787 or visit alabamasymphony.org. Tickets range from $24-$72. Phone and online orders will be picked up at Will Call with valid Military or Veteran ID. The Birmingham Museum of Art pairings is FREE and open to the public. For tickets call 205-975-2787 or visit www.alabamasymphony.org.

