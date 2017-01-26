Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Coleman Teaford.

Coleman is a senior at Ohatchee High School with a 4.19 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and SGA. In addition, he is Valedictorian and President of his senior class. He plays numerous instruments and dreams of marching in the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band one day.

Coleman, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

