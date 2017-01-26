Top traffic congestion sites in the U.S.

While being stuck in traffic is a tremendous inconvenience for millions of Americans commuting to and from work, it is an unfortunate fact of life for America's 3.5 million professional drivers. The American Transportation Research Institute has studied truck traffic flows at 250 locations across the country to find where the 100 most congested interchanges, bridges and highways are in the country. Trucks move 70 percent of the nation's freight – more than 10 billion tons annually – and 80 percent of US communities have all of their goods delivered by truck, so this congestion, in addition to impacting daily life for millions of commuters, hurts our economy, raises prices of goods and harms our environment. President and COO of the ATRI Rebecca Brewster discussed how these pinch points, listed in the ATRI's Top 100 Bottleneck list, affects consumers and travelers who use the highway system. Rebecca highlighted some of the most significant truck bottlenecks in the US. For more information, visit www.atri-online.org.

