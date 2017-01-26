Jeh Jeh Live: UAB International Bazaar

On Jan. 26, the Office of Student Multicultural and Diversity Programs will have its annual International Bazaar. Student Multicultural and Diversity Program's Social Justice Advocacy Council will showcase the cultural diversity inherent to UAB and the greater Birmingham community. There will be informational displays, performances, and activities with a focus on international representation. Visit the Annual International Bazaar from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Hill Student Center Ballroom. Free and open to the public. This year's theme is "Think global act local" and the event showcases local restaurants in Birmingham including more traditionally American foods. The event is free to all UAB students, faculty and staff and Birmingham community members.

