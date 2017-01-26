Good Day Alabama: January 26, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - On January 26, the Office of Student Multicultural and Diversity Programs will have its annual International Bazaar. Student Multicultural and Diversity Program's Social Justice Advocacy Council will showcase the cultural diversity inherent to UAB and the greater Birmingham community. There will be informational displays, performances, and activities with a focus on international representation. Visit the Annual International Bazaar from 11 am - 3 pm in the Hill Student Center Ballroom. Free and open to the public. This year's theme is "Think global act local" and the event showcases local restaurants in Birmingham including more traditionally American foods. The event is free to all UAB students, faculty and staff and Birmingham community members.

PET OF THE WEEK - Jared Funderburg with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! Her name is Lavender Brown. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION - While being stuck in traffic is a tremendous inconvenience for millions of Americans commuting to and from work, it is an unfortunate fact of life for America's 3.5 million professional drivers. The American Transportation Research Institute has studied truck traffic flows at 250 locations across the country to find where the 100 most congested interchanges, bridges and highways are in the country. Trucks move 70 percent of the nation's freight – more than 10 billion tons annually – and 80 percent of US communities have all of their goods delivered by truck, so this congestion, in addition to impacting daily life for millions of commuters, hurts our economy, raises prices of goods and harms our environment. President and COO of the ATRI Rebecca Brewster discussed how these pinch points, listed in the ATRI's Top 100 Bottleneck list, affects consumers and travelers who use the highway system. Rebecca highlighted some of the most significant truck bottlenecks in the US. For more information, visit www.atri-online.org.

ASO AMERICAN MUSIC & ART - The Alabama Symphony's "American Rhapsody: A Festival of American Music and Art!" The festival includes two weekends of ASO Masterworks concerts, Carlos Conducts Copland 3 and Gershwin's An American in Paris along with art pairings with the Birmingham Museum of Art. Pairing each musical composition in the Festival with a work from the BMA's collection, Izcaray and Boettcher will discuss the fascinating and sometimes surprising relationships between music and art, and the composers and artists who create them. Tickets are on sale now. Call 205-975-2787 or visit alabamasymphony.org. Tickets range from $24-$72. Phone and online orders will be picked up at Will Call with valid Military or Veteran ID. The Birmingham Museum of Art pairings is FREE and open to the public. For tickets call 205-975-2787 or visit www.alabamasymphony.org.

MEN'S CONFERENCE - Register today for the Coming Back Stronger Men's Conference this weekend at Fullness Christian Fellowship - 2575 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, AL 35216. Rebounding from failure and loss is possible. The Coming Back Stronger Men's Conference will give you street-level, real-world Biblical encouragement to come back even stronger from life's defeats. Nationally known speakers will headline conference - Stephen Brown, David Zahl, and Dudley Hall. For more information, visit www.comingbackstronger.com.