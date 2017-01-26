Man who left gun in Hoover park bathroom apologizes

A Bluff Park man who said he left a loaded handgun in a park bathroom near a Hoover school has apologized on Facebook.



“No one feels worse than me about this, and I make no excuses,” Jason Rose wrote in a lengthy post on the Hoover Vote Facebook page. “We all make mistakes, and this one was just a really bad one. I can assure you after this experience, it was one I learned from, and will never make again.”



The social media response came after Hoover police announced a 9mm Glock handgun had been found Monday afternoon by children in a Blue Ridge Park bathroom, then tossed into the woods. The park is adjacent to Shades Mountain Elementary School.



Police said one of the children told his parents who notified police.



Rose contacted police after he realized he had inadvertently left the gun in the restroom during a family visit to the park.



“Although this situation could have been tragic, investigators determined there was no criminal intent by the owner,” Hoover Capt. Gregg Rector said in the news release. “This incident serves as a reminder that gun owners must act responsibly while exercising their right to carry a weapon. We would also encourage parents to discuss firearms safety with their children, even if there are no weapons in their home.”



In the Facebook post, Rose stated he was “extremely grateful that nobody was hurt due to my mistake.”



“Nobody wants to leave a pistol unattended, especially at a park. My kids play at that park, so I get it. It was a horrible mistake, that fortunately didn't have a even worse outcome,” Rose said in the post.



