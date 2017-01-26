Car thief arrested 45 minutes after stealing car

Hoover police have arrested a man they say stole a car from a gas station.

Daniel Wesley Brown, 31, is in the Shelby County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

Police responded to the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 280 and 119 around 8:30 Tuesday night on a report of an auto theft. The victim told police he left his keys in the ignition and went inside the store. When he came back out, his car was gone.

Police gave a description of the stolen vehicle to other agencies. Around 9:15 p.m. , Birmingham police found the vehicle in the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue North and arrested Brown.

