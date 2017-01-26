Mickey: Winter returns

You will likely notice a big change in our temperatures over the next 7 days.

More seasonal air is back. An average high for our area for this time of the year is about 54 and average low is 34. For the next 7 days our highs are expected to be mostly in the low to mid 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Look for mostly clear skies today through Saturday.

On Sunday a shortwave trough could, and I emphasize "could" produce enough moisture to bring about some light rainfall in the day--changing over to a few flurries by Sunday night into early Monday morning. If it does happen no accumulations are expected. And, the greatest chance of that happening is into northeast Alabama.

After that brief tease we head into Monday through midweek with mostly dry conditions and continued normal temperatures.

Wednesday through the end of the week does hint at the return of moisture our way, mainly in the form of scattered showers.

